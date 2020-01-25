The problem with Bernie Sanders who accepts the support of Joe Rogan

Democrats have always dreamed of influencing the centrists of the Republican Party by dazzling them with progressive economic policies and cultural issues of gentle pedaling such as anti-racism or abortion rights. It seems that in every campaign the Democrats try the same approach, and that culminated, in 2016, with the election of the millionaire and racist Donald Trump. However, they have doubled by 2020, convinced that, somehow, one day, the right economic appeals, combined with throwing the right marginalized group under a convenient bus, will lead to a final electoral victory. But it will not. And it’s time to stop pretending he will.

The latest example of the old Democratic playbook was provided by Bernie Sanders this week, whose campaign enthusiastically promoted the endorsement of Joe Rogan podcaster. Rogan has the second most downloaded podcast on iTunes and his YouTube channel has 6 million subscribers. Unfortunately, he has also made rude transphobic comments and poorly engendered trans athletes. He also conducted friendly interviews with extreme right-wing figures such as Milo Yiannopolous and Gavin McInnes, giving them the opportunity to throw Islamophobia at Rogan’s huge audience with virtually no setback.

Sanders advocates on this issue, such as Michelle Goldberg of New York Times, they argue that “one of the premises of the (Sanders) campaign is that he can win a number of alienated men with reactionary social opinions to the left, and this is proof of concept.” Goldberg believes that Rogan’s support can only be a good thing for The Vermont Senator.

What is not said is that this is not a new and innovative approach to the campaign. Sanders supporters see him as a strong critic of the Democratic establishment, since he generally ran as an Independent in Vermont before joining the party in search of his presidential nomination for 2020. And it is also true that his policies, Medicare for all, for example, and the free university, they place it to the left of many of their rivals in the primary.

But Sanders’ focus on influencing white reactionaries is perfectly in line with the Democratic triangulation of the past 30 years and more. Bill Clinton insisted that “it’s the economy, stupid,” and then hurried back to Arkansas during the 1992 presidential campaign to preside over the execution of a black man to prove he was “hard on crime” (read: racist) so that white centrist conservatives could be won. Barack Obama continued to rescue the United States from the Great Recession in 2008, while carefully avoiding supporting marriage equality.

You could say that this has been a winning formula: Clinton and Obama won their elections, after all. But Trump’s victory in 2016 should at least raise some questions about the effectiveness of triangulation for Democrats.

First, when the Democrats adapt their message to win over the reactionaries, they inevitably alienate many progressives. It’s hard to say if you earn more than you lose: we can’t run 2008 again and see what Obama would have been like if he had embraced marriage equality, for example. But the assumption that he can only win and never lose voters when he attends the reactionaries is unproven and, what is more worrisome, has serious consequences for progressive politics. After all, if turning a blind eye to fanaticism works politically, then the current incarnation of the Republican Party is in good shape to win. Republican-lite is unlikely to outperform Republicans without a long-term filter.

This points to the second serious problem in trying to advance economic progress towards an audience that is racist or homophobic or transphobic. In the United States, intolerance has long been used to influence voters to accept inequality and the agenda of the rich. President Ronald Reagan focused on the social security network by presenting a racist vision of black “queens of well-being” that steal public funds from good and respectful white people. Trump was able to name the pro-corporate rabid judge Brett Kavanaugh in part because the Republicans flocked to his misogynist anti-abortion stance and were especially encouraged when he was credibly accused of attempted rape.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator launched a second candidacy for president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. He is running on a similar platform of democratic socialist reform.

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice president recently faced scrutiny for inappropriately touching women, but was thought to deal well with criticism and has since maintained a leading status in national polls.

EPA

03/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive Democrat and a great defender of the regulation of Wall Street.

Reuters

4/25 ABANDONED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his offer on May 16, 2019. He emerged in 2013 as a prominent voice on the left wing of his party, but struggled to build a national profile and suffered a series of political setbacks in his time as mayor.

AFP / Getty

25/5 Pete Buttigieg

The Indiana centrist mayor and war veteran would be the first openly LGBT + president in the history of the United States.

Getty

06/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a massive advertising purchase campaign and issued an apology for the controversial “stop and search” program that negatively impacted minority communities in New York City when he was mayor.

fake images

25/7 ABANDONED: Beto O’Rourke

The former Texas congressman formally launched his candidacy for president in March. He ran on a progressive platform, stating that the United States is driven by “big differences in opportunities and results.”

AP

08/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his offer on May 14. He said: “We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that allows campaign money to choke people’s voices, so that we can finally fulfill the promise of a fair shot for everyone.” He also highlighted the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red (Republican) state

Reuters

09/25 DROPPED: Cory Booker

The New Jersey Senator has focused on restoring kindness and courtesy in American politics throughout his campaign, although he has failed to guarantee the same level of support and fundraising as other senators who ran for the White House in 2020

Getty

10/25 OUT: Wayne Messam

The mayor of the city of Miramar in the Miami metropolitan area, Wayne Messam, said he intended to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He is in favor of arms regulations and was a signatory to a letter of some 400 mayors condemning the withdrawal of President Trump from the Paris Climate Agreement

Vice News

11/25 dropped: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential candidacy in January, saying that “medical care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 ABANDONED: Kamala Harris

The former California attorney general was introduced to the national stage during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has backed Medicare for everyone and has proposed a significant tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Maryland congressman was the first to launch his presidential candidacy, making the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The Hawaiian congresswoman announced her candidacy in January, but has faced difficult questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The businessman announced his presidential candidacy promising that he would introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month to all Americans over 18.

Getty

16/25 DROPPED: Julián Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said his career has a “special meaning” for the Latino community in the United States.

Getty

17/25 DROPPED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual advisor has announced her intention to run for president. He had previously run for Congress as an independent in 2014, but was unsuccessful.

Getty

18/25 DROPPED: Eric Swalwell

One of the youngest candidates, Swalwell has served on multiple committees in the House of Representatives. He intended to make arms control central to his campaign, but he withdrew after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory.

Getty

19/25 DROPPED: Seth Moulton

Massachusetts Congressman, Moulton is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from becoming a Speaker of the House. He retired from the race after not voting well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a Minnesota senator who received praise for her contribution to the audiences of Brett Kavanaugh.

Getty

21/25 DROPPED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been governor of Washington since 2013. His bet focused on climate change.

AFP / Getty

22/25 DROPPED: John Hickenlooper

The former Colorado governor had the goal of selling himself as an effective leader who was willing to compromise, but failed to splash the national stage.

Getty

23/25 DROPPED: Tim Ryan

The Ohio representative, Tim Ryan, conducted a campaign that depended on his working class roots, although his message did not seem to resonate among voters.

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former Massachusetts governor launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With only a few months until the first voters go to the polls, the former governor is running as a centrist and believes he can join the various voting blocks of the party.

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Billionaire presidential Democratic nominee and philanthropist Tom Steyer has long been a Democratic donor

AFP through Getty Images

Economic progressives think they can win votes for their cause by appealing to fans. But there is much evidence that intolerance, if left unchecked, undermines efforts to achieve economic justice. When you throw marginalized people under the bus, you throw the poor there with them (as expected, since marginalized people are disproportionately poor).

Instead of triangulating to win over the reactionaries, then, the Democrats would be better at concentrating on making their opposition to fanaticism as consistent, principled and as clear as possible. Sanders’ own statements about LGBT rights are a good start; he is firmly in favor of medical attention that affirms gender, wants to revoke the trans military ban and condemns discrimination and violence against trans people by the police. Fortunately, the rejection of Rogan’s endorsement by trans people will lead Sanders to affirm these admirable commitments by publicly and strongly repudiating Rogan’s transphobia, as well as his racism and other intolerant statements.

Beyond that, however, it is time for Democrats and Progressives to stop being on the moon after cultural reactionaries. Trump has shown us clearly enough that when intolerance is acceptable, plutocrats benefit. If we want a better and more equitable world, we must condemn hate. The triangulation of trans rights, or Muslim rights, or black rights, or women’s rights, is only a longer and more twisted route to the same policy of inequality, injustice and oppression. We need to choose a different path.

