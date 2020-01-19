New Delhi: The issue of the dividend on account can be discussed at the next meeting of the Board of the Reserve Bank while the government struggles to meet its ambitious objective of a 3.3 percent fiscal deficit amid the revenue deficit, sources said.

Government finances have been under pressure due to moderation in revenue collection and a series of measures taken to increase the growth of more than six years down from 4.5 percent in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

According to government estimates, the country’s GDP growth is reduced to a minimum of 11 years from 5 percent in the current tax compared to 6.8 percent in 2018-19.

There will be at least one meeting of the RBI board of directors before the end of this fiscal year, the issue of interim dividend could be raised by the government’s nominated directors at the meeting, sources said.

However, the board of directors meeting would be preceded by the usual speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the RBI central board to explain the vision of the Budget that will be presented on February 1. This traditional exercise is carried out a few days after the presentation of the Budget each year.

According to the sources, it has been an exceptional year during which several extraordinary measures were announced, including the reduction of the corporate tax rate outside the budget, stressing government finances.

If the RBI board agrees to provisional dividends based on their six-month performance, it would provide financial relief to the government, the sources added.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) follows the financial year from July to June.

The RBI largely earns profits through its currency trading and government bonds. Part of these profits are reserved by the RBI for its operational and contingency needs, while the rest is transferred to the government in the form of dividends.

In the past, the government took the route of seeking interim dividends from the RBI to balance its account. In the last fiscal year, the RBI paid Rs 28,000 million as an interim dividend. During 2017-18, the government received Rs 10,000 crore as a dividend on behalf of the central bank.

Last year, in August, the RBI Central Board led by Governor Shaktikanta Das gave its approval to transfer to the government a sum of Rs 1.76,051 rupees, which includes Rs 1.23,414 rupees surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 million rupees of excess provisions identified according to the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF).

Of the net income of Rs 1.23,414 crore for the year 2018-19, the RBI had already transferred Rs 28,000 crore to the government as a provisional dividend in March 2019.

The government obtained a higher dividend of Rs 95,414 crore during the current fiscal year compared to the budget estimate of Rs 90,000 crore.

In the July Budget, Sitharaman reduced the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 percent of GDP for 2019-20 compared to the 3.4 percent projected in the provisional Budget in February.

The 2019-20 Budget set the gross loans at Rs 7.10 lakh crore for the current fiscal, significantly higher than the Rs 5.35 lakh crore loan program for fiscal year 2018-19.

