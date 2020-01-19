The prison administration denies HRW's report about a Belgian-Moroccan prisoner

The General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) denied on Friday the “false allegations” that Human Rights Watch (HRW) had published on its website on the situation of the Belgian-Moroccan prisoner Abdelkader Belliraj.

The DGAPR states that the prisoner Belliraj, who is currently detained in Toulal 2 prison, is housed in a cell that meets all the necessary hygienic conditions (lighting, ventilation, etc.) as he has the right to an hour a day during this period Like all the other inmates in the same ward, he has a walk, especially since he also uses the same source to enjoy meals that correspond to the diet prescribed by the doctor, while at the same time enjoying the right to buy food in the prison’s grocery store.

Regarding family visits, this detainee is subject to special treatment that enables him to receive his family for longer periods outside of the days set for him, the DGAPR emphasizes, adding that he receives several visitors because his family is not in Morocco does not live and visit him regularly.

He also benefits from his right to call his family members regularly and send and receive letters, according to the same source.

Human Rights Watch wrote on Friday that Belliraj has been reported to have been held in “abusive solitary confinement” for more than three years.

The international NGO, which recalls that the “mass trial in which he was convicted was affected by serious violations of the law”, added that the sentence imposed on Abdelkader Belliraj, a Belgian-Moroccan convict, was based on the “confessions of his and his co-defendants She said were obtained under police torture.

His wife told HRW that Belliraj had been “robbed and locked in his cell 23 hours a day since 2016 for contact with inmates”.