The previous CM had nodded: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minority Minister Nawab Malik said that those who opposed the state government’s decision to allocate land to a trust should ask former State Secretary Devendra Fadnavis because he gave a “green signal” for it.

Malik made a statement Thursday on the reports that the Maharashtra government had given Sharad Pawar land’s trust, noting that the institute, rather than its party leader Sharad Pawar, who is one of the trustees, had rented land.

At a press conference, Malik said, “Previously, the institute had received grants, and those BJP leaders who raised objections should ask Fadnavis about it because he gave a green signal.” Objections raised Malik said: “The department of course has expressed their views, but it is not as if the country was sold. It is a rental country for 30 years that can only be used for the invention of cereals and seeds. This is in the interest of Marathwada farmers. “Malik said it is true that Pawar is leading the organization, but added that many MLAs and leaders, including BJP leaders, are also part of it.

“The Maharashtra government has given grants from time to time and many such institutions have been given land,” he said.

“BJP is trying to raise doubts that Pawar has done this, but Devendra Fadnavis had previously ordered that the country be given to the institute,” he added.