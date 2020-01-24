The preventive tactile response mechanism is a step towards a simple internet

Experimental installation demonstrating human-machine applications. Certification: S. Mondal, et al., The University of Melbourne

A passive Internet is possibly the next phase of the Internet of Acts, where people can touch and interact with remote or virtual objects while experiencing realistic tangible feedback.

A team of researchers led by Elaine Wong at the University of Melbourne, Australia, has developed a method to enhance the experience of tactile feedback in human-machine applications that are typical of the “Regular Internet”. Researchers believe their method can be used to predict appropriate feedback in applications ranging from e-health to virtual reality.

Wong and her colleagues will present the proposed module, which uses an artificial neural network to predict the material it touches, at the Conference on Fiber Optic Communication (OFC), which will be held March 8-12, 2020 at the Convention Center. of San Diego, USA

Depending on the dynamics of the interaction, the optimal human-machine implementation may require a network response time as small as one millisecond.

“These response times impose a limit on how far humans and machines can be placed,” Wong said. “Therefore, solutions to disconnect this distance from the response time of the network are crucial for the realization of the Global World.”

As a step toward this goal, the team trained an aid amplification algorithm to guess the appropriate tactile feedback on a human-machine system before the correct feedback was known. The module, called Event-based HAptic SAmple Forecast (EHASAF) prediction, speeds up the process by providing a tactile response based on a probable prediction of the material the user interacts with.

“To facilitate human-machine applications on long-distance networks, we rely on artificial intelligence to overcome the effects of long latency,” said Sourav Mondal, author of the paper.

Once the actual material has been determined, the unit adjusts and updates the probability distribution to help select the correct feedback it is looking for.

The team tested the EHASAF unit with a pair of virtual reality gloves used by a human to touch a virtual ball. The gloves contain sensors on the fingers and wrists to detect strokes and strokes, forces and hand orientation.

Depending on which ball material the user chooses to touch the four virtual options provided, the glove feedback should vary. For example, a metal ball will be tighter than a foam ball. When a neural network determines that one of the fingers has touched the ball, the EHASAF section begins cycling through feedback options to create until it resolves the actual material of the selected ball.

Currently, with four materials, the unit’s prediction accuracy is about 97%.

“We believe it is possible to improve prediction accuracy with a larger number of materials,” Mondal said. “However, more sophisticated models of artificial intelligence are needed to achieve this.”

“More and more sophisticated models with improved performance can be developed based on the fundamental idea of ​​the proposed EHSAF module,” Mondal said.

These results and additional research will be presented locally at OFC 2020.

