The presidential campaign that made the least sense has ended – Mother Jones

The former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick was one of the last to arrive in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. And now he’s gone. After earning 0.4 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s editor-in-chief in New Hampshire, Patrick announced on Wednesday that he would end his longshot campaign.

Patrick participated in the race in November 2019; most of the other candidates had announced their bids in April. And with neither the brand recognition nor the enormous wealth of the former mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg, who also took part in the race in November, Patrick’s campaign was faint from the start.

“After providing 99% of Massachusetts residents with healthcare, industry-leading student performance and energy efficiency, responsible budgets, and the highest bond rating in Massachusetts history, I still believed and believed that we had a strong cause to perform better results, “Patrick wrote in an email announcing the suspension of his campaign. “And through legislative initiatives, economic recovery, natural and man-made disasters and a terrorist attack that we can lead by asking people to turn to each other instead of showing each other, I thought we were doing a pretty good thing. for a better way too. “