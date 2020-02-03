The president of Iran says Tehran is ready to work with the EU to resolve issues with nuclear transactions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made his remarks during a meeting with Josep Borell, the head of the EU’s foreign service, who traveled to Iran to try to alleviate tensions in the Middle East following the American murder of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last month.

Dubai: Iran is ready to cooperate with the European Union on issues related to the nuclear deal it agreed with the world powers in 2015. President Hassan Rouhani was quoted on Monday by the ISNA news service.

He made his remarks during a meeting with Josep Borell, the head of the EU’s foreign service, who traveled to Iran to try to alleviate tensions in the Middle East following the American murder of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last month .

According to the deal, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for lifting most international sanctions, but the United States withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against Iran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is still ready for interaction and cooperation with the European Union to solve problems and, when the other side fully fulfills its obligations, Iran will fulfill its obligations,” said Rouhani.

Iran started last year to reduce its commitments under the nuclear deal to put pressure on the parties that were still in the agreement to protect their economies from US sanctions and enable the Islamic Republic to reap the full benefits to be described in the deal.

Iranian officials have said that all their actions have been within the parameters of the nuclear deal, are reversible and that they are still striving to have their program checked by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

But Britain, France, and Germany, who agreed the deal with Iran with the United States, Russia, and China, declared Iran in violation of the 2015 pact last month and launched a dispute mechanism that allowed the case to be referred back to Security Council and UN sanctions.

Iran could stop the Global Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European countries refer it to the UN Security Council on the nuclear agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in late January.

The NPT of 1968 has been the basis for global nuclear arms control since the Cold War.

Iran says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.

