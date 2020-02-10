The power of spiritual belief

Sri Aurobindo

Faith in the spiritual sense is not a mental belief that can fluctuate and change. It can carry this form in the mind, but this belief is not belief itself, but only its outward form. Just as the body, the external form, can change, but the mind remains the same, so it is here. Faith is a certainty in the soul that does not depend on thinking, on this or that mental idea, on the circumstances, on this or that temporary condition of the mind or of life or the body. It may be hidden, eclipsed, even seem to be erased, but it reappears after the storm or darkness; you can still see it burning in your soul if you think it has gone out forever.

The mind may be a sea of ​​doubt, and yet there may be faith in it, and in this case it will even keep the doubting mind on the way so that, despite its own intention, it will come closer to its goal. Faith is a spiritual certainty of the spiritual, the divine, the ideal of the soul, something that sticks to it, even if it is not fulfilled in life, even if the immediate facts or persistent circumstances seem to deny it. This is a common experience in human life; If this were not the case, man would be the toy of changing thinking or a sport of circumstances.

Faith is the testimony of the soul for something that has not yet manifested, reached or been realized, but which the knower in us deems to be persecuted or achieved without any evidence as true or extremely valuable. This thing in us can last, even if there is no firm belief in the mind, even if the vital struggles and rebels and rejects.

Whoever is there practices yoga and does not have its periods, long periods of disappointment and failure and disbelief and darkness – but there is something that supports him and even goes against himself because he feels that after what it followed, was still true and it feels more than it knows. The fundamental belief in yoga is that which is inherent in the soul, that the divine exists and that the divine is the only thing to be followed – nothing else in life is worth having anything in comparison.