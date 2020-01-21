The popular Cork pub destroys British visitors for an 'nonsense' review with astonishing resonance

One of Cork City’s best-known pubs beat up a group of British tourists who left a devastating criticism after an evening at the facility.

Gallagher’s MacCurtain Street gastro-pub received the review from a man named Michael who was visiting with a group from Liverpool in early December.

According to CorkBeo, Michael gave the Tripadvisor gastro-pub “horrible” and called a “capricious old lady” who creates a scene, poor quality wine, slow service and rude staff.

But owner Noreen Gannon had been waiting for the review and presented a completely different version of the events in the evening.

Although the wine did not meet the standard, the men actually ordered three more bottles, they behaved “aggressively” and one of them vomited right in front of the restaurant.

Ms. Gannon said: “I clearly remember your group at night and looked forward to your review.

Gallagher’s gastro pub on MacCurtain Street in Cork

“First of all, I sincerely apologize for what happened during the night, but not for you or your group, but for the young lady who had to serve your table. She had described your party as rude and disgusting and I have They didn’t take them seriously until I had to come across them myself when I came across some of your group who insulted employees. One of you actually said to them: “You are nothing but a pain in the ass.”

“I would assume that your company does not like or can endure insulting your employees in this way. However, when you look at your other reviews, you are beginning to be surprised to hear that you like to express your opinion personally.

“Well, to address your problems at night: It was a very busy night and we just arranged the second session; you didn’t wait that long.

“Your table was asked if everything was OK and you grunted, that was the time to address any problems with the meal.

“If you didn’t enjoy the wine, why did you order three more bottles?

“I am the lady you referred to when you left, and yes, you are right, I would not engage in your aggressive manner because I refuse to accept such nonsense from you. Whatever yours Problems with our food or service are fading into insignificance I rectify who made the scene the way you were I offered to speak to you on Monday but you didn’t get any of it.

“My husband wanted to call the company the following week when he heard about your behavior in the group, but I said please wait until you have given a rating so I can tell you how absolutely you can dare to think that you can treat people in this branch like this.

“Maybe you’re used to treating people like this and getting away with it, but not in Gallagher’s Gastro Pub.”

And finally, the owner suggested a Christmas present for her – she added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunity to respond to this review, and I can recommend that Santa Claus be given a makeup mirror Ask to take it with you in your pocket because you have to look seriously into one and study your own reflection and behavior. “

And to emphasize what an outlier this review is – Gallagher’s has been reviewed over 1,600 times and still has a brilliant 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

