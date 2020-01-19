The South County Bar Cork Pub had the perfect response to an unfair bad review on Tripadvisor after a customer claimed “the only food on offer was frozen pizza”.

The claim could not have been further from the truth since the pub had a stone oven, and the reviewer declared the mistake that the pub had a “full menu all day” sign.

CorkBeo reports that the reviewer apparently didn’t even eat in the pub.

Needless to say, in response to the bizarre tripadvisor review, pub owner Tom was polite and calmly explained that the pub has a fully functioning pizza oven and that his pizzas are “of the highest quality, good value and frankly well received.” have been. “

With an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, Tom can have one point – while also challenging the reviewer who posted the comments without trying the food on offer.

Here’s what Tom had to explain: “I’m not sure when you visited South County, but I assume it was over the Christmas period. As there was less demand in the evenings during the Christmas holiday season, we stopped eating Service in the last week at 6 p.m.

Cork Pub in the South County Bar

“Firstly, we are not a restaurant. There are many good restaurants and pizzerias in Douglas Village that serve late into the night. Secondly, there is no sign in our bar that says” Whole menu all day “. We proudly serve seven dishes Days a week, breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. “

“We serve an early bird menu and a great, popular and affordable evening menu until 8pm. We are primarily a bar, so we don’t serve meals after 8pm.”

“About 6 months ago, we realized that our customers had to eat light finger food with drinks only late. We decided to buy a stone oven for pizza. The pizzas are not the standard of a pizzeria, but they are the highest Quality Price and honest were very well received.

“I am disappointed that you rated us so bad on TripAdvisor and did not even eat here? Maybe you can share the rest of your experience? As in, I am not sure you drank anything here? The service was satisfactory Have you been greeted warmly?

“As you can see, we get good reviews and make every effort to have satisfied customers. I take your comments and hope that you will visit us again in 2020.”

As you might have expected, the reviewer in question had no answer to Tom’s sensible points!

