The Polisario urges the United Nations to close the Guerguerat border crossing

DR

The Secretary General of the Polisario Front sent a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

In his letter, Brahim Ghali mentioned with surprise and discontent the statement made by the Secretary General’s spokesman for the Africa Eco Race.

“It is astonishing and completely unacceptable that the United Nations has so far been silent about the ongoing escalation and provocation by Morocco,” he wrote, accusing the UN of “reinforcing the impression that regular civil and commercial traffic is blocked by the buffer strips Guerguerat is important ». Ghali also called for the border crossing between Morocco and Mauritania to be closed.

In a statement, the Secretary General of the United Nations underlined the importance of “allowing regular civil and commercial traffic in Guerguerat” and not taking any action that threatened to change the status quo of the buffer strip after the front, the Africa Eco Race To block.