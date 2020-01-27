The Polisario and Algeria have mobilized against the Africa Futsal 2020 in Laayoune

DR

While the city of Laayoune is expected to host the African Futsal Nations Cup 2020 (Afcon) in February, Polisario and Algeria will be mobilized against the tournament. The “Youth Minister” of the front traveled to Algiers on Saturday to meet his Algerian “counterpart” Sidi Ali Khaldi, reports SPS.

“By attempting to organize sports tournaments in occupied Western Sahara, the Moroccan authorities have confirmed their” acts that violate international law and legitimacy, “Moussa Salma,” Minister for Youth and Sports of the Polisario, “said at a press conference in This was followed by the meeting mentioned above, which he accused the Kingdom of “using sports tournaments for political reasons”.

South Africa has decided to boycott the African Futsal Nations Cup 2020 (Afcon), which takes place in Laayoune from January 28 to February 7.

The country’s sports authority has been warned by the government “because of the controversial venue” about participating in the tournament and refers to the city of Laayoune.