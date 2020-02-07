The police investigate after the fan exposes himself in the Newcastle FA Cup victory in Oxford

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Police opened an investigation after a Newcastle fan appeared to uncover himself during the FA Cup victory in Tuesday’s fourth round in Oxford.

Television cameras captured the supporter when he celebrated the late Allan Saint-Maximin strike, giving the Magpies a 3-2 victory in Kassam Stadium, and the images were widely shared on social media.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police received a report of an exposure incident that took place during the Oxford Utd vs. Newcastle Utd match on Tuesday night. An investigation has started and no arrests have been made. “

Newcastle has given its full support to officers trying to identify the man who described his actions as “clearly inappropriate.”

A Newcastle spokesman said: “We are aware of footage showing the clearly inappropriate actions of a supporter during the final phase of the repeat of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round of Tuesday night in Oxford United.

@ asaintmaximin's stunner for @NUFC against Oxford United

– The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) 7 February 2020

“We have been asked to assist the police in their efforts to identify the relevant supporter and we will provide our full support.”

The incident happened deep in the extension after the Frenchman Saint-Maximin had come off the bench to shoot the Premier League side to victory over their League One opponents, who had scored twice in the last six minutes of normal time to cancel a 2- 0 deficit.

