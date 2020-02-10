The police identify the man who was killed during a video clip in Sweetwater

Freshwater, Fla. – The police have identified a man who was shot dead during a video clip in Sweetwater during the weekend as the 50-year-old Barbaro Lara.

The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon near Southwest 112th Avenue and Seventh Street.

According to the authorities, reggaeton artist Y Len was involved in the music video recording.

The police said that during the shooting a fight between two men broke out and the police were called up. They finally set the stage after things calmed down.

Researchers said that Lara then armed with a knife.

They said bystanders disarmed Lara, who then went to a nearby house and picked up a machete.

A man opened fire when Lara came back outside. Lara, who according to family members was a husband and father, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The police spent hours processing the crime scene and driving classic cars on the scene and what looked like piles of cash and drug-like material.

The police placed the suspected shooter in a Sweetwater police cruiser.

“He is spoken by investigators to determine what happened between him and this person,” said Jonathan Arche, spokesperson for Sweetwater.

The case has been transferred to the Miami-Dade investigators.

It is unclear whether the shooter will be charged.

