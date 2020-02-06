The police hope to reunite items from a closed store with legitimate owners

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Many people wonder where their items from a shipment store in Wilton Manors are and whether they will ever see them again.

Local 10 News has learned that some items are now in the hands of the police and the owner has recently been arrested.

The company, 420 East Consignment, in Wilton Manors, is a place that some senders are not fully aware of.

Local 10 News first reported on the store in 2018 when a sender claimed she owed more than $ 1,000 and didn’t pay the owner.

Owner Kara McCormick did not greet our cameras with open arms when we confronted her, asked us to leave and call the police.

Although she handed a check to that sender, it was a check that the owner did not receive that ended with McCormick being deported last fall.

After the eviction, the owners reported a burglary in the store.

When we entered with our cameras, the building was still full of items.

Some people wondered where McCormick was going.

According to an arrest report, McCormick was arrested at the end of December for allegations of human trafficking and allegedly beating her boyfriend and knocking out several teeth.

The Local 10 newsroom is flooded with phone calls from people trying to locate their 420 East Consignment items.

Now we learn that those abandoned items were handed over to Wilton Manors police after they found a U-Haul that had never been returned by McCormick.

“They have to provide some sort of proof that they were sent there or a receipt of an item, a description of the item – photos would be very useful,” said Wilton Manors police detective Bonnie Owens.

The police say they want to return the items to the rightful owners.

“If the items are not reunited with them after 30 days, we will donate them,” Owens said.

The police will ask you for a correct identification of your items if you think they may belong to the collected items.

If you have any questions, you can call the police.

