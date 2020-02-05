The police are looking for a man who she says showed up for his first shift and stole $ 17,000 worth of goods

During his first shift at a Connecticut gas station, an employee stole over $ 17,000 in goods and money, police say. Then he disappeared.

The petrol station owner does not know his name. The police say he also took his files with him.

You are now looking for the unknown employee and the missing loot.

The alleged crime

The owner of the Go On gas station in Hamden, Connecticut, recently hired the man to work shifts overnight. The police in Hamden said that he had followed the man’s first solo shift via an app on his cell phone.

However, the owner noticed quite early in his surveillance that the new employee had disappeared. He returned to the store and found that the man had stolen lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and thousands of dollars, the police said.

The loss was $ 17,183, the police said.

But the man didn’t hide his face from surveillance cameras. Maybe he felt that he didn’t need it – he took his employment file, which contained his personal information.

“Therefore, the shop owner does not know the name of the new employee,” said the police in Hamden.

The owner, who the police did not name, called the police to find the man. Any tipster who has information about their identity or where they are located is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department’s patrol department.