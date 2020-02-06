The Plot of Little Women, Explained in 60 Seconds

Do you hear the rumbling under your feet? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in thick sneakers running around to different showrooms in Los Angeles, shouting on the phone and fighting for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet death match tournament, which climbs in two weeks at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Fortunately Jezebel is here to explain all films in an Oscar position.

Watching Little Women is the same as eating a grilled cheese sandwich after a long day of work in the content mines. You plunge yourself in front of the television, turn on 90 Day Fiancé and smile because the smell of toasted bread reminds you of how your mother’s sandwiches would taste grilled cheese. And then you ask yourself: did my mother plump herself down with a grilled cheese sandwich and an episode from Friends, or perhaps Will & Grace, two shows that were probably popular with 24-year-olds in 1998?

And then you think even more about your mother, and her mother, and her mother’s mother, and the cycles of love and trauma that hold generations of women firmly in their grip. You burst into tears and eat your grilled cheese sandwich, hungry for a second. If you’ve missed the entire Little Women plot, the video above helps. There are spoilers!

Producer: Lisa Fischer, Senior Producer: Jennifer Perry, Editor: Michael Pasquariello

