The platypus population 'under stress' as waterways dry in the middle of forest fires

Platypuses are fighting while their waterways dry through Australia

Conservationists have been competing to save platypus in Australia after forest fires worsened their river channels.

Experts say that the existence of animals is now under “severe stress”, with river beds drying up previously due to drought, while the cleanliness of the land destroyed their habitats.

They are currently classified as “almost threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In December, seven of the semi-aquatic species were rescued from ponds amid forest fires in the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, near Canberra.

Researchers from the Taronga Conservation Society and the University of New South Wales University Ecosystem Science Center caught as many platypus as they could before the creatures “had no water left.”

Rescuers were surprised at how much the ponds had dried up in the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.

Creatures live most of their lives underwater (Image: EPA)

Taronga’s wildlife conservation officer, Phoebe Meagher, said she didn’t realize the bad conditions before joining the rescue team.

She recalled: ‘Some waterways were a few meters wide and 30 centimeters deep with cracks in the ground.

‘Animals came from everywhere to try to drink from the last remaining piece of water and the platypus could be seen at the top because they had nowhere to go.

“They usually like to swim, but they couldn’t because the water was too shallow.”

Platypuses have now been temporarily relocated to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, where they are said to have “gained weight” before returning to nature when “conditions improve.”

Many platypuses and other aquatic animals suffer due to climate change (Image: Reuters)

Several of the animals have been rescued (Image: Reuters)

The platypus will be released once the “conditions have improved”

The Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve remains closed due to the total fire ban throughout the region (Image: Reuters)

However, it could take several months until the waterways are replenished enough for the species to live there.

The Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve remains closed due to the total fire ban throughout the region.

This week, Gilad Bino, an academic at the University of New South Wales, said the platypus died in “many rivers” across Australia.

The academic said: “These are evolutionary relics unique to Australia, and factors such as the increasing frequency and duration of droughts will definitely lead many populations to extinction.”

He added that the ash from forest fires can cause a lack of oxygen in waterways, which would have a “severe impact” on platypus populations.