Researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology developed the first light-controlled packet robot. Measuring 2 centimeters, this plastic mini robot can “walk” under the influence of blue light to collect and deliver packages. In the future, it should be possible to use the robot to deliver drugs to the human body or for simple repairs to chip machines, for example. The researchers published their findings in the journal Advanced science.

No batteries, cables or computer chips required. This plastic mini-robot moves its ends using light. With his hands, he carries small packages on his back. The robot collects these packages from where they hang from the ceiling and delivers them neatly to the right place.

The robot itself is made of light-sensitive polymers. This special plastic was developed in 2017 at the Department of Chemical Engineering and Chemistry and could only move forward at this point. The material has now been further developed by a Ph.D. student Marina Pilz da Cunha and student Master Bas Ambergen in collaboration between the research teams Jaap den Toonder and Albert Schenning.

Taking steps in outsourcing and expanding

The material owes its mobility to the fact that one side contracts and the other expands under the influence of light. Pilz da Cunha: “The robot’s legs are stretched when the light shines on them and bends as soon as the light comes out. So it takes steps.”

Depending on the direction in which the light is illuminated, researchers can determine the direction in which the mini-robot moves. “That way we’ll make turns,” says Pilz da Cunha. In addition, the hands and feet can be controlled independently of each other by their different colors, which means they respond to different light wavelengths.

Credit: Eindhoven University of Technology

Maneuvering through the bloodstream

Although the road from the lab to practical use remains long, researchers are seeing many possibilities for the mini-robot. Den Toonder: “In the future, this application could be used in the human body to deliver drugs to the intestines or the bloodstream, for example, another example would be the chip machines in which this little robot can maneuver to make repairs. “

For these applications, researchers want to reduce the size of the robot to less than a millimeter. They are also going to perfect the means to control it. In a technical system, for example, the robot can follow a trail of lights, but this is more difficult on the human body. “Maybe then we can work with heat,” Pilz da Cunha suggests.

