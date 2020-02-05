The plane splits into three during rough landing at Istanbul airport

An airplane is broken into three pieces after a rough landing at a Turkish airport.

The Pegasus Airlines plane slid off the runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport when landing and crashed onto a road. Footage showed serious damage to the fuselage of the aircraft, which appears to have cracked in three places.

Authorities said there were 177 passengers and six crew members on board, but there were no immediate reports of victims.

The jet, flight number PC2193, arrived from the city of Izmir, on the Aegean coast of Turkey. The country’s Ministry of Transport said the accident was the result of a “rough landing”.

1/38

Firefighters use an extended bang during the rescue operation after a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J aircraft raided the runway during the landing and crashed at Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul

Reuters

2/38

The plane with 177 passengers and six crew members slipped off the runway and split into three parts after the landing in heavy weather

Demirors Press Office / AFP

3/38

Officials said no one had died, at least 21 people were injured and taken to the hospital

Anadolu Agency via Getty

4/38

Firefighters spray the plane

Reuters

5/38

The plane had flown from the Aegean city of Izmir to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport in very wet weather

Reuters

6/38

Health teams and fire brigade teams on site

Anadolu Agency via Getty

7/38

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter. “The efforts to evacuate the affected people are continuing”

Reuters

8/38

An injured person is carried away

Reuters

9/38

First responders look inside

Reuters

10/38

Anadolu Agency via Getty

11/38

AFP via Getty

12/38

Rescue members work on the site

AP

13/38

A security personnel in tactical equipment

Reuters

14/38

First responders work on the site

Reuters

15/38

Reuters

16/38

REUTERS

17/38

Firefighters extinguish the Pegasus Airlines plane with water

Reuters

18/38

AFP via Getty

19/38

AP

20/38

Reuters

21/38

AP

22/38

Reuters

23/38

Reuters

24/38

Reuters

25/38

Reuters

26/38

Reuters

27/38

AFP via Getty

28/38

Reuters

29/38

Reuters

30/38

Reuters

31/38

Reuters

32/38

Reuters

33/38

AP

34/38

AP

35/38

Reuters

36/38

AP

37/38

AP

38/38

AP

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport is closed and dozens of arrivals and departures have been diverted to the capital Ankara or canceled.

Pegasus, the second largest airline in Turkey, has its main hub at Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the Asian side of Istanbul, the Turkish equivalent of Gatwick.

Unusual for a low-cost airline, it has a mixed fleet of Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 series aircraft. It also offers connecting flights through its hub, with a wide range of destinations available from Stansted via Istanbul.

Earlier this month, an upcoming Boeing 737 from Pegasus slid off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen in heavy rain, with passengers being evacuated via emergency slides. The incident closed the airport for several hours, causing dozens of cancellations and diversions.

The accident echoes a crash in Girona in September 1999, when a Britannia Airways Boeing 757, which invaded from Cardiff very heavily landed, left the runway and broke into three pieces.

All 236 people on board survived the accident, but a passenger died a few days later of undiagnosed internal injuries sustained in the crash landing.

