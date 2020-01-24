The plague game shoots to the top of the app chart while people recreate pandemics

The plague has seen a wave of new players since the coronavirus outbreak (Image: @NdemicCreations)

A mobile game that assigns players the spread of a deadly virus worldwide is topping the lists of applications in China.

Plague Inc, launched eight years ago, has become a best-selling application after the outbreak of a new coronavirus earlier this month.

The real-life virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 26 people and infected more than 830.

Those who download Plague are asked to choose what type of disease they want to spread throughout the world before the scientific community can develop a cure.

The ultimate goal of the game is “to achieve the end of human history”.

The game encourages users to infect the world (Image: @NdemicCreations)

Players win by bringing the “end of human history” (Image: @NdemicCreations)

We received many questions about the ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus: the World Health Organization has great information here: https://t.co/aG29SD68Iu pic.twitter.com/kLFq6CmPGo

– Plague Inc. / Rebel Inc. (@NdemicCreations) January 22, 2020

Ndemic Creations, the company behind the game, tweeted this week to say they had received many questions about the coronavirus.

Data compiled by the SensorTower analysis company showed that the application had exploded on the Chinese charts since January 21.

China is building a 1,000-bed hospital in 10 days for coronavirus patients

In Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, a player wrote that the “best way to eliminate fear is to face it” by playing in the application.

There have been at least 830 cases of coronavirus confirmed in China, the country’s National Health Commission said this week.

Of the 26 who died from the virus, most were from Hubei, the province in which Wuhan is located.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 26 people (Image: SIPA USA)

More than 830 have been infected (Image: Characteristics of Rex)

Two people died outside that area, one man near Beijing and the other in Heilongjiang, the northernmost province of China that borders Russia.

Other cases of infection have also been found in Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the USA. UU., While in the United Kingdom, 14 people have undergone the virus test and five of them received the full vaccine.

Is China hiding how bad the coronavirus is?

This is not the first time that an outbreak of a disease in real life has seen Plague sales increase online, and the application has seen an increase in use during the Ebola crisis in February 2014.

At that time, game developer James Vaughan said: ‘People are curious and want to know more about infectious diseases.

“Plague Inc. can play a role because it is an intelligent vision of how infectious diseases can spread.”