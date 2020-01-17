Barack Obama at Michelle Obama forever become #relationshipgoals!

The former president took over Twitter on Friday to honor his wife on his 56th birthday with a photo booth-style series of sweet pictures.

Sharing photos of the couple, who first tied the knot in 1992, gradually becoming deeper and more lovable to each other, he wrote:

“In every scene, you’re my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!”

Awww!

Photos show the former FLOTUS hugging his wife and taking a kiss from her. They then rested for a cool shot in which Barack threw the deuces before he pulled his wife into a vicious embrace on her back facing the camera. Michelle endorsed the b-day scream by posting such a post on the social site.

Ch-ch-check the overthrow (below):

In each scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

Michelle’s birthday wasn’t the only reason they were late. Earlier this week, the couple celebrated a major breakthrough in showbiz when the documentary American Factory, which was the first film their production company presented Higher Ground, reached a Oscar nomination.

Barack celebrated the most important event Instagram. Below is a picture of herself and Michelle posting to the film makers Julia Reichert at Steven Bognar, he wrote:

“Oscar nominations are out today and I’m thrilled to see the nod to the American Factory for Best Documentary. I like this movie for its disgusting, honest portrayal of the way a global economy is changing in real life. .It offers a window to people because they really are and this is the kind of story we don’t see often. This is exactly what Michelle hopes and I will achieve through Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible makers of film Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the whole team! “

Yas, Obamas!

Looks like 2020 is off to a great start for America’s favorite pair; no wonder other A-list couples want to be like them!

By “other A-list couples,” of course we mean Meghan Markle at Prince Harry, allegedly hoping to establish a “model like Clintons or Obamas ”that will allow them to create” meaningful work while making a living “post-Megxit. As we reported, an ET insider said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could potentially start doing projects like the Obamas Netflix, in addition to their upcoming mental health docu-series for Apple TV.

We didn’t think there was a better famous Harry and Meg couple to inspect! U?

(Image by WENN)