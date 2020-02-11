‘The Photograph’ Star pen An uplifting letter to black men

The photo has something rare. And it is not because it was decades ago that we saw two black people on the screen fall so in love. (We speak your name, Love Jones!)

Although the upcoming film by Stella Meghie revolves around Issa Rae’s Mae, a curator who falls in love with a journalist (Lakeith Stanfield) who writes a story about her estranged mother, the astonishing thing about The Photograph is the care it takes to put black men on it. screen.

Although it seems as though we are constantly hearing a chorus of “Black men are not shit,” and reality TV seems to feed on black men who cheat on their alleged loved ones, The Photograph changes the script. Instead, we see Rae’s father on the screen, Courtney B. Vance, and her screen enthusiast, Stanfield, treating her like the woman she is. They are attentive, caring, open and push her to be honest with her feelings – even if it disappoints them.

A scene from the photo.

McGhie tells ESSENCE that she portrays black men like this in her film because black men are “loved” for her. She added: “You are human. You’re not scary. You are a protector. “

Rae penning her own love letter to black men, says: ‘Dear black men, I love you. You deserve love. You deserve the space to be who you are. “

Chanté Adams, who portrays Rae’s young mother, adds: “We see you and we love you.”

The photo, starring Teyonah Parris and Lil Rel Howery, will be in the theaters on Friday.

