The Philippines becomes the first country outside of China to experience death from coronavirus

The coronoavirus that has taken the world out of concern and fear began in the humid market of Wuhan, a city in China. So far, more than 300 deaths have been reported in China. Although the virus spread to twenty countries outside of China, there were still no reports of deaths. The Philippines has become the first country outside of China to have a death case due to Coronavirus outside of China. The 44-year-old man who died on Saturday died on Saturday belonged to Wuhan, but arrived in the Philippines on January 21, 2020 with a 38-year-old woman. She also stays under observation.

. According to the Secretary of Health, Francisco Duque III, the reported patient showed signs of improvement at first, but his condition worsened in the last twenty-four hours, after which he succumbed to death. Duke also mentioned that there were 23 more people under observation who showed signs of the similar virus.

According to the office of the World Health Organization in the Philippines,

‘This is the first known death of someone with 2019-nCoV outside of China.

Workers established a quarantine area for people with coronavirus symptoms outside a hospital in Manila

Just a few hours before the death of this patient, the Philippines temporarily banned the arrival of non-Filipino travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macao. China has quarantined eighteen major cities enclosing more than 56 million people to stop the spread of the virus.

According to the researchers, the coronavirus epidemic doubles every six days.

Coronavirus symptoms usually include shortness of breath, tiredness, high fever and cough or sore throat. According to the NHS and WHO, these symptoms are similar to those of pneumonia and the cold. Symptoms usually appear within two to ten days after contact with a person affected by the coronavirus. According to one study, the virus can also be transmitted by asymptomatic people (those who carry the virus but show no symptoms). This implies that controlling Coronavirus is not an easy task.