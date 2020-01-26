The Philippine volcanic arm has been lowered, thousands can return home

MANILA – The Philippine authorities lowered the alarm on the Taal volcano on Sunday, two weeks after the ashes, steam and stones were released. This will enable many of the more than 376,000 displaced villagers to return home.

Taal, a popular tourist destination south of Manila, broke out on January 12 due to its picturesque location in the middle of a lake. It did not cause any known deaths, but triggered an early crisis this year for one of the most disaster-stricken nations in the world.

“The state of the Taal volcano in the two weeks … has generally decreased with less frequent volcanic earthquake activity, slower soil deformation … and weak steam and gas emissions from the main crater,” said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The government agency lowered the alert from 4 to 3, which means the tendency for a dangerous outbreak to decrease. The highest alarm level 5 indicates a larger and much more dangerous outbreak.

The authority also reduced the danger zone in which the residents had to be evacuated by half, from a radius of 14 kilometers around the volcano. Taal last erupted 43 years ago.

“We have to take care of Taal as this is still a danger. Readiness should therefore be increased at the lower level. People should be prepared for a quick evacuation, ”said Renato Solidum, director of the institute, at a televised press conference.

Mayor Daniel Reyes of Agoncillo, a town on the western shore of Lake Taal overlooking the island where the volcano is located, said he was relieved but still concerned. Residents of Agoncillo and nearby Lemery were still unable to return home due to the proximity of the cities to the volcano.

“It’s kind of a relief, but we’re still under a total blockade,” Reyes told The Associated Press, adding that all 44,000 villagers in his city will remain in evacuation centers.

More than 376,000 people fled to ashes in cities in the badly hit Batangas province. Almost half of them were looking for accommodation in around 500 state emergency shelters, mainly in school and government buildings. The eruption had closed Manila’s main international airport for one night due to volcanic ash and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

A thriving tourism industry in Batangas and in the highlands of the city of Tagaytay, in which hundreds of hotels, venues, spas and parks have benefited from the view of one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, has stood still for days.

Resorts around Lake Taal resembled ash-covered ghost towns. The police set up barricades and checkpoints to prevent residents from returning to the danger zone, to control their homes, to rescue pets, or to procure food, documents, and belongings.

The 311 meter high Taal is the second largest of the approximately two dozen active Philippine volcanoes and is precariously close to densely populated areas. On the small island on which the volcano is located, more than 5,000 villagers, many of whom worked as tourist guides, fled when the ground shook and the volcano launched a high cloud of dark gray ash and steam into the sky. Hundreds of horses, cows and other animals were left behind.

The Philippine archipelago is located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically fragile region around the sea basin where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

