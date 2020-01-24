Cipla also said he has a strong track record of maintaining the highest level of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the comments received.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 5:31 p.m. IST

File photo of the Cipla drug firm. (Photo courtesy: Cipla)

New Delhi: The pharmaceutical company Cipla said Wednesday it received comments from the USFDA for its Goa manufacturing plant.

In addition, he said the developments will not have any material impact on the company’s American business at this stage.

“The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classified the inspection carried out at its Goa manufacturing plant from September 16 to 27, 2019 as Official Indicated Action (OAI). The company does not believe that this has any impact. material in the United States. business at this stage, “said the drug elder in an exchange presentation.

Cipla also said he has a strong track record of maintaining the highest level of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the comments received.

