The people who wish you the best are the same people who pray that you fail

Nigerian Afrofusion artist Burna Boy has broken out on social networks

Media about false friends and celebrities in Nigeria who pretend their good wishes

towards his Grammy Award.

Burna Boy, who was nominated for the 2020 grammars, lost the award

to the Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo.

The “Ye” hit maker reacts to his life experience after him

The award lost indicated that most people were happy that he lost the award.

In a tweet on Twitter, Burna Boy stated that the people who show your support in front of you are the same who want you to fail.

According to Burna Boy, most people wanted to be in his position, and because they weren’t where he was, they hated him.

His tweet is a warning to fans to be careful with false love.

“The same people who wish you the best for your face are the same people who hope and pray that you fail so that they can feel better.

That is just life. Therefore, complements mean nothing to me, because hate, jealousy and “I should have been” are coated with sugar. “ he tweeted.

See the post below;

– Burna Boy (@burnaboy), February 12, 2020

