The People at Meek Mill Trans Who Thought His Tweet Has Confirmed He Is The Son Of Milan Rouge

Chile, Meek Mill knows what he’s doing with Twitter’s fingers. On Friday night, Meek made a lewd tweet and had his fans in a furious mood as he talked about his rumored boo, Philly designer Milan Rouge.

Now in case you didn’t know, Milan Rouge recently announced that she is expecting a baby at her fashion show and well, many people are quick to ask if Meek is the father. You watch the video below:

Meek and Milan maintain that they are nothing more than close friends, so the baby’s news only adds fuel to the romance-fueled conversation.

If Meek and Milan were trying to keep things hush hush, it certainly didn’t help that Meek was spotted by a pregnant Milan in Los Angeles earlier this week for a “Bad Boys 3” screening. The look definitely has people talking.

So on Friday night, Meek tweeted the following and. had his fans in mind in a very Philly way that he confirmed to his father:

But soon after people called him out for his alleged “intrusion,” Meek followed a series of tweets that generally denied what people assumed. But Meek also knows well what he’s doing:

Regardless, it looks like fans are not buying it. Roommates, what are your thoughts on Meek Mill’s antics? Inform us.

