The peak of “Blue Monday” depression is not real, but seasonal blues are. Here's what to do about them

As if we needed more reasons to mull over the daily hardships of life, today (January 20) is Blue Monday – the third Monday in January, which would be the most depressing day of the year.

But is it?

Research has not proven that there is a day more depressing than all the others, but it is actually a publicity stunt that unfortunately is cemented in modern culture. Every January, blogs share their tips on how people can save themselves from gloom, companies jump at the chance to promote their wellness products and services, and social media is following suit.

Origin of a health myth

Blue Monday started with a press release.

In 2005, the now-disappeared British television network Sky Travel sent an enthusiastic promotional advertisement to journalists which, with the help of a psychologist, calculated the most miserable day of the year.

They had apparently worked with a complex formula developed by the British psychologist Dr. Cliff Arnall. He took into account factors such as the weather to determine the lowest point of the people.

The formula was intended to analyze when people were booking vacations, assuming that people were more likely to buy a ticket to paradise when they felt depressed. Arnall was asked to find the best day to book a vacation trip, so he thought about the reasons why people might want to take a vacation – and therefore, the darkest day of the year was born.

“There is usually more sadness in winter and January is not uncommon at all for more sadness in people,” said Dr. Ravi Shah, psychiatrist at Irving Medical Center at Columbia University. “So rather than calling a specific day, I think the most interesting question is what about winter which affects our mood.”

The fuel fueling the Blue Monday fire could also be the phenomenon based on research conducted in Japan. In 2009, the suicide rate on Monday for Japanese men was significantly higher than other days of the week, especially for those in the “productive age” category – suggesting that the structure of the work week and the economic hardship was to blame.

Blue Monday is not scientifically valid

Arnall’s formula looks like the part: (W + (D-d)) xTQ / MxNA. But on closer inspection, the variables involved are subjective and clearly unscientific. W, for example, means weather. D is the debt and d is the monthly salary, while T means the time since Christmas and Q the time since you abandoned your New Year’s resolution.

None of the factors it has included can be measured or compared by the same units. The formula cannot be properly evaluated or verified. For example, there is no way to measure the average number of days that have passed since people swiped up on their New Years resolution. And the weather in January varies by state, country and continent. In short, this has no scientific merit.

“I had no idea it would gain popularity,” Arnall told CNN. “I guess a lot of people recognize it in themselves.”

Arnall also claimed to campaign against his own idea of ​​Blue Monday as part of the Stop Blue Monday “activist group”. But it turned out that this group was also a marketing campaign – this time for winter tourism in the Canary Islands.

Now he tells CNN that he would do it again.

“I don’t regret it at all,” he said, adding that he had “used the media” several times with the intention of starting conversations about psychology.

“My problem with academic psychology and peer-reviewed publications … they don’t really make a big difference to ordinary people,” added Arnall, who was paid £ 1,200 to offer Blue Monday.

It is not a popular opinion in the profession, however.

“This is not the right way to raise awareness,” said Antonis Kousoulis, director of the Mental Health Foundation in the UK. “By saying that this single day is the most depressing day of the year, without any evidence, we trivialize the severity of the depression.”

“Mental health is the biggest health challenge of our generation,” he added. “It is totally unacceptable to trivialize it.”

“Depression is not a unique phenomenon,” said Shah. “Depression is a clinical syndrome that must last at least two weeks, most of the day, most of the time.”

However, winter blues are real

Critics of the “Blue Monday” concept have ruled that attributing clinical depression to external causes such as the number of days since Christmas may harm those who suffer from it by suggesting that their condition could be resolved by something from as simple as booking a vacation to a sunny beach.

What’s real is the winter blues, more clinically known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. It is a form of depression that people generally experience during the fall and winter months, when there is less sun. The hardest months for people with SAD in the United States tend to be January and February, but it gets better with the arrival of spring.

Psychology Today has reported that SAD is expected to affect 10 million Americans and that an additional 10-20% may experience mild symptoms. For 5% of adults with ASD, about 40% of the year experience symptoms that can be overwhelming and can interfere with their daily lives.

The condition has been linked to a biochemical imbalance in the brain caused by shorter daylight hours and less sun in winter. As the seasons change, people experience a change in their internal biological clock or circadian rhythm, which can make them out of sync with their regular schedule.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, common symptoms of SAD include fatigue despite a person’s sleep and weight gain associated with overeating and cravings for carbohydrates.

Other signs include feelings of sadness, loss of interest in activities once enjoyed, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, difficulty concentrating or making decisions, and thoughts of death or suicide, and even suicide attempts.

SAD can start at any age, but usually starts between the ages of 18 and 30 and is more common in women than in men.

How to fight seasonal affective disorder

According to Dr. Shah, the easiest way to start taking action against SAD is to focus on exposure to light. “If you can’t get natural sunlight, buy a light box,” he said.

Light therapy consists of sitting in front of a light therapy box that emits very bright light for at least 20 minutes a day. Most people notice improvements in this method within one to two weeks of starting treatment.

In anticipation of the return of symptoms in late fall, some people start light therapy in early fall to prevent them.

Increased exposure to the sun can also help improve symptoms. People with symptoms may want to spend more time outdoors or have a sitting area in your home that is exposed to a window during the day. Antidepressants and speech therapy are also effective in treating SAD.

Taking care of your overall health can also help you: exercise regularly, eat well, get enough sleep when you can, and stay in touch with family and friends. Also talk to your doctor, as SAD can be a manageable condition with the right diagnosis and treatment.

“If you keep yourself physically, mentally and socially active and use a light box, it will go a long way,” said Shah.

Smart bulbs, which can be activated by a Google Home or Amazon Alexa device, can help you fall asleep gently or wake up by lightening or dimming slowly. Weighted blankets have been beneficial for people struggling with insomnia and anxiety.

The concept of Blue Monday was at best a comparable idea and a travel marketing program that probably didn’t work. But why stop there? Arnall then devised a formula to determine the happiest day of the year, sponsored by an ice cream company, even though many find comfort in the treat when they are the least happy.

So if you’re feeling good on Blue Monday today, don’t expect the day to be just around the corner. If you are having trouble with SAD, know that help is available for you.