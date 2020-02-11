The past and future of electricity in America

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

As Americans integrate renewable energy sources into the country’s power supply, a new research paper by the Baker Institute for Public Policy examines how the country’s electrical system has evolved, and indicates that an understanding of its past provides insight into its future can offer.

According to Julie Cohn, a research historian at the Center for Public History at the University of Houston, the debate over how Americans should electrify their lives has continued over the course of 150 years of building the U.S. power grid. Due to environmental concerns, many people today have supported investments in a newly configured power system that includes renewable resources such as wind, solar, water and geothermal energy, said Cohn.

Engineers, politicians, politicians, manufacturers and environmental representatives offer a range of strategies for increasing the use of renewable energy sources. The story could provide valuable insights into how this could be done, Cohen suggests.

Cohn’s article “Historical Cases for Current Power Decisions” evaluates three case studies on conflicts between energy stakeholders and examines how they could affect future decisions. It identifies a common theme: different stakeholders have driven decision-makers in different directions at different times and brought about the organic development of an energy system without central authority.

“History doesn’t offer answers, it raises questions,” wrote Cohn. “Most Americans get electricity from a relatively reliable, shipable, node-controlled system. Past stakeholder decisions have led us to configure huge connections today. If we think about ways to a future of renewable energy, we can test our electricity . ” Options against the problems that framed previous decisions. “

Today’s experts in power supply systems offer different approaches to integrating renewable energies, wrote Cohn. “At any point in the process, certain interest groups, unexpected concerns, important diplomatic or political events, or innovative technologies can affect the way forward in a way that is difficult to predict based on past decisions.”

