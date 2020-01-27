The main WWE Royal Rumble como event offers the best conditions for a traditional Royal Rumble match for men with 30 players. Shinsuke Nakamura was exhibited in 2018 and Seth Rollins in 2019 and expects another argument.

O WWE Royal Rumble broadcasts part of the 00h in Portugal or 21h in Brazil to WWE Network. O kickoff começa 2 horas antes. Subscreve aqui, o primeiro mês é grátis!

Esta for an ordem de entrada e eliminações do Herren Royal Rumble Match:

Ordem de entradas

Brock Lesnar Elias Erick Rowan Robert Roode John Morrison Kofi Kingston Rey Mysterio Big E Cesaro Shelton Benjamin Shinsuke Nakamura MVP Keith Lee Braun Strowman rebound Drew McIntyre The Miz AJ Styles Dolph Ziggler Karl Anderson edge King Corbin Matt Riddle Luke Gallows Randy Orton Roman rule Kevin Owens Aleister Black Samoa Joe Seth Rollins

Ordem de eliminações

Elias (by Brock Lesnar) Erick Rowan (by Brock Lesnar) Robert Roode (by Brock Lesnar) John Morrison (by Brock Lesnar) Rey Mysterio (by Brock Lesnar) Big E (by Brock Lesnar) Kofi Kingston (by Brock Lesnar) Cesaro (by Brock Lesnar) Shelton Benjamin (by Brock Lesnar) Shinsuke Nakamura (by Brock Lesnar) MVP (by Brock Lesnar) Braun Strowman (by Brock Lesnar) Keith Lee (by Brock Lesnar) Brock Lesnar (by Drew McIntyre) Ricochet (by Drew McIntyre) The Miz (by Drew McIntyre) AJ Styles (by Edge) Matt Riddle (by King Corbin) King Corbin (by Drew McIntyre) Luke Gallows (from Edge) Karl Anderson (by Randy Orton) Dolph Ziggler (by Roman Reigns) Aleister Black (by Seth Rollins) Kevin Owens (by Seth Rollins) Samoa Joe (by Seth Rollins) Seth Rollins (by Drew McIntyre) Randy Orton (by Edge) Edge (by Roman Reigns) Roman Reigns (by Drew McIntyre)

