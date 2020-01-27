The main WWE Royal Rumble como event offers the best conditions for a traditional Royal Rumble match for men with 30 players. Shinsuke Nakamura was exhibited in 2018 and Seth Rollins in 2019 and expects another argument.
O WWE Royal Rumble broadcasts part of the 00h in Portugal or 21h in Brazil to WWE Network. O kickoff começa 2 horas antes. Subscreve aqui, o primeiro mês é grátis!
Esta for an ordem de entrada e eliminações do Herren Royal Rumble Match:
Ordem de entradas
- Brock Lesnar
- Elias
- Erick Rowan
- Robert Roode
- John Morrison
- Kofi Kingston
- Rey Mysterio
- Big E
- Cesaro
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- MVP
- Keith Lee
- Braun Strowman
- rebound
- Drew McIntyre
- The Miz
- AJ Styles
- Dolph Ziggler
- Karl Anderson
- edge
- King Corbin
- Matt Riddle
- Luke Gallows
- Randy Orton
- Roman rule
- Kevin Owens
- Aleister Black
- Samoa Joe
- Seth Rollins
Ordem de eliminações
- Elias (by Brock Lesnar)
- Erick Rowan (by Brock Lesnar)
- Robert Roode (by Brock Lesnar)
- John Morrison (by Brock Lesnar)
- Rey Mysterio (by Brock Lesnar)
- Big E (by Brock Lesnar)
- Kofi Kingston (by Brock Lesnar)
- Cesaro (by Brock Lesnar)
- Shelton Benjamin (by Brock Lesnar)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (by Brock Lesnar)
- MVP (by Brock Lesnar)
- Braun Strowman (by Brock Lesnar)
- Keith Lee (by Brock Lesnar)
- Brock Lesnar (by Drew McIntyre)
- Ricochet (by Drew McIntyre)
- The Miz (by Drew McIntyre)
- AJ Styles (by Edge)
- Matt Riddle (by King Corbin)
- King Corbin (by Drew McIntyre)
- Luke Gallows (from Edge)
- Karl Anderson (by Randy Orton)
- Dolph Ziggler (by Roman Reigns)
- Aleister Black (by Seth Rollins)
- Kevin Owens (by Seth Rollins)
- Samoa Joe (by Seth Rollins)
- Seth Rollins (by Drew McIntyre)
- Randy Orton (by Edge)
- Edge (by Roman Reigns)
- Roman Reigns (by Drew McIntyre)
O que achaste desta ordem de entradas e eliminações do Royal Rumble Match of men? What you don’t need to know to fight?