Royal rumble match for men with 40 lutadors

The main WWE Royal Rumble como event offers the best conditions for a traditional Royal Rumble match for men with 30 players. Shinsuke Nakamura was exhibited in 2018 and Seth Rollins in 2019 and expects another argument.

Esta for an ordem de entrada e eliminações do Herren Royal Rumble Match:

Ordem de entradas

  1. Brock Lesnar
  2. Elias
  3. Erick Rowan
  4. Robert Roode
  5. John Morrison
  6. Kofi Kingston
  7. Rey Mysterio
  8. Big E
  9. Cesaro
  10. Shelton Benjamin
  11. Shinsuke Nakamura
  12. MVP
  13. Keith Lee
  14. Braun Strowman
  15. rebound
  16. Drew McIntyre
  17. The Miz
  18. AJ Styles
  19. Dolph Ziggler
  20. Karl Anderson
  21. edge
  22. King Corbin
  23. Matt Riddle
  24. Luke Gallows
  25. Randy Orton
  26. Roman rule
  27. Kevin Owens
  28. Aleister Black
  29. Samoa Joe
  30. Seth Rollins

Ordem de eliminações

  1. Elias (by Brock Lesnar)
  2. Erick Rowan (by Brock Lesnar)
  3. Robert Roode (by Brock Lesnar)
  4. John Morrison (by Brock Lesnar)
  5. Rey Mysterio (by Brock Lesnar)
  6. Big E (by Brock Lesnar)
  7. Kofi Kingston (by Brock Lesnar)
  8. Cesaro (by Brock Lesnar)
  9. Shelton Benjamin (by Brock Lesnar)
  10. Shinsuke Nakamura (by Brock Lesnar)
  11. MVP (by Brock Lesnar)
  12. Braun Strowman (by Brock Lesnar)
  13. Keith Lee (by Brock Lesnar)
  14. Brock Lesnar (by Drew McIntyre)
  15. Ricochet (by Drew McIntyre)
  16. The Miz (by Drew McIntyre)
  17. AJ Styles (by Edge)
  18. Matt Riddle (by King Corbin)
  19. King Corbin (by Drew McIntyre)
  20. Luke Gallows (from Edge)
  21. Karl Anderson (by Randy Orton)
  22. Dolph Ziggler (by Roman Reigns)
  23. Aleister Black (by Seth Rollins)
  24. Kevin Owens (by Seth Rollins)
  25. Samoa Joe (by Seth Rollins)
  26. Seth Rollins (by Drew McIntyre)
  27. Randy Orton (by Edge)
  28. Edge (by Roman Reigns)
  29. Roman Reigns (by Drew McIntyre)

O que achaste desta ordem de entradas e eliminações do Royal Rumble Match of men? What you don’t need to know to fight?

