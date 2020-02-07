The PAID Fans of Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz among the real reason Why was the mall’s job canceled?

Bigg Boss 13 was ready for another great day with the annual task of the mall, which was supposed to witness the presence of Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz in a shopping center in Mumbai. However, the disappointment occurred when the task was canceled and we may know the real reason. Keep reading.

While everything was prepared with trio fans who broke into a shopping center in Goregaon, to support their favorites, it is now said that many fans of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were paid, and that remained one of the reasons for the Bigg Boss 13 manufacturers to cancel the event.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed the same as: “Many of the people who became part of the crowd were actually paid. From Sidharth Shukla to Asim Riaz, fans with large posters and banners of them have gathered in large numbers. “

Another source close to the development added: “Manufacturers were eager to do the mall’s job today, but since this season has really reached many homes and is a great success, fans crammed in large numbers. The situation has gone out of the hands of the manufacturers and to avoid any incident, the manufacturers had to cancel the task ”.

On the contrary, according to a source close to the show, there was no such task planned in the first place. In fact, there are videos, which have appeared on the Internet, that show police entering the mall to control the crowd and ask fans to return.

The official Twitter identifier of Rashami Desai, who had asked fans to come to the mall to support her at 10 a.m. in a post now deleted, also apologized for the lack of communication.

“If any inconvenience caused someone because of all this confusion of the shopping center’s task, he apologizes because we, as his official officials, also follow the” Various news “we saw on the Twitter / Instagram / Facebook pages. Thank you very much for all the people who came out for support #TeamRD #StayHome, “said the publication.

