The owner of Kings uses group chat to coach, general manager

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most dysfunctional organizations in sports for years. It seems to be getting worse and embarrassing in another disappointing season in Sacramento.

Vivek Ranadive, the king’s owner, uses group chat with the coaches and the front office to regularly discuss his issues with the coaching staff, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Ranadive is frustrated about the team’s lack of success this season and has often unleashed his frustration in a group chat with general manager Vlade Divac and head coach Luke Walton.

The kings enjoyed an outbreak season according to their standards with a record of 39-43 and an enormous growth of their young core of De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic. But when the season ended, Divac fired head coach David Joerger so that he could hire his friend Luke Walton. The team is now 21-32 and will probably be well behind the total of last season’s win.

Although Sacramento has inflicted injuries on Marvin Bagley, who chose Divac in the NBA design for 2018 for Luka Doncic, the team is unable to close games and has more problems than before. Among them, Hield is said to be able to find a barter trade out of season after being placed on the bank by Walton.

Meanwhile, Ranadivce continues to involve itself in everything that happens to the team and rages about the coaching staff with Walton in the group chat.

Although the kings are reportedly not expected to move during the season, tension in Sacramento is increasing. Given the open frustration of Ranadive to his employees, problems in the dressing room and the general disappointment of the team, it would be no surprise if changes were eventually made. One thing is certain, the dysfunction within the organization is likely to continue.