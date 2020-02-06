The Outer Worlds – Screenshots from Nintendo Switch revealed

It has already been proven that developers can move mountains and do wonders to run huge, graphically intensive games on the Nintendo Switch. Ports of games such as Doom and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the Nintendo hybrid handheld have already shown how much the console is capable of, and now there is another impressive discouraging port on the way next month. The Outer Worlds, the Fallout-style first-person RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, arrives at the Nintendo Switch on March 6. We have not seen any images or videos of the game running on the Switch yet, but thanks to a website update from Nintendo UK, we now have our first look at the Nintendo Switch version of The Outer Worlds.

Recently a trio of screenshots has been added to the official Nintendo UK webpage for the Nintendo Switch version of The Outer Worlds. The screen images look impressive enough so that you wonder if they have not just been taken from an existing version of The Outer Worlds on PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. According to Andy Robinson (editor in chief of VGC News), these screenshots are indeed from the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

The Outer Worlds will be launched on March 6 on the Nintendo Switch.

