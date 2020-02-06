The Outer Worlds delayed on Switch due to coronavirus, but physically on cart

This is a classic case of good news and bad news. The bad news is that The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed from the original release date of March 2020 to a later date. This news comes through the publisher Private Division, which explains that the Virtuos port team needs more time to complete the development, which was hampered by the heartbreaking impact of coronavirus. On the other hand, The Outer Worlds will be physically released on a cart and not a nasty empty box with a download code.

We postpone @OuterWorlds on the Nintendo Switch because of the corona virus that affects the Virtuos team working on the port to give them enough time to complete the development. We will now release the physical version on cartridge. We will let you know as soon as we have a new launch date!

– Private Division (@PrivateDivision) 6 February 2020

To quote the Virtuos site: “The largest Virtuos studio is located in Shanghai, China. Virtuos also has studios in Chengdu and Xian China, Saigon, (en) Vietnam, ”among others. It is therefore logical that coronavirus, first discovered in China and now devastating Asia, would have such an unfortunate impact on their activities. It is clear that the health and safety of people is improving to get a port of an Obsidian game on Nintendo Switch as quickly as possible. A delay is fine.

In the meantime, we’ve just received new screenshots from The Outer Worlds that show what it looks like on Switch, and it seems to be well formed. We will let you know when the title gets a new release date on Switch.

Are you at least happy to hear that the game arrives on a cart when it arrives?

(Source)