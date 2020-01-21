Certification: Public Sector CC0

A new study by researchers in the US shows that using social media can sometimes have a negative impact on a work project and sometimes be positively associated with success. Writing at International Journal of Informatics and Management, the team suggests that using one of the most popular social media systems, Facebook, can have a negative impact on project success, while LinkedIn has a positive effect.

Joseph Vithayathil of the University of Southern Illinois School of Business Edwardsville, Majid Dadgar of the University of San Francisco School of Business and Kalu Osiri of the College of Business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln base their findings on an empirical study based on an empirical study the social media at work and the success of the project at work.

It is well known to employers and employees that employees somehow find time during working hours to use Facebook, LinkedIn, Google Mail staff, Youtube and many other applications and services unrelated to their work. There are many examples of employees jumping on the e-service during the business day for personal reasons, such as shopping online, sharing photos and updates and just chatting with friends. The rationale is that the use of such services will inevitably have negative consequences for the success of the project and the project, the individual implications for ethics. The use of social media continues to be unaffected regardless of the perception of the employer.

However, the US team has shown that for trained workers the use of LinkedIn, often considered a social media platform more related to business and work, is positively associated with work success at work. It may be that this particular social media service is considered less stressful than others and is used to establish and build professional contacts as well as to obtain employment-related information.

