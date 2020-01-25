The outbreak of the Chinese virus is stimulating calls to stop the wildlife trade

BEIJING – The outbreak of a new virus in connection with a wildlife market in central China again calls for laws to be enforced against the trade in and consumption of exotic species.

It also raises questions about how it might happen again after the lessons from the outbreak of SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002-2003, which is due to the consumption of wildlife in the southern city of Guangzhou.

The demand for wild animals in Asia, especially in China, is accelerating the extinction of many species and represents a perennial health threat that the authorities have not been able to fully counter despite the growing risks of a global pandemic.

In response to the crisis in the large industrial city of Wuhan, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture issued a decision earlier this week ordering stricter controls on wildlife trade.

The New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society, meanwhile, has called for an end to wildlife markets everywhere, not just in China.

Zoonotic diseases or human-borne diseases originating in other species make up a large part of human infectious diseases. Not all of them come from the wildlife trade: rabies is endemic to many species and is one of the most common causes of death in developing countries. Mixing wildlife species, however, increases the risk that diseases will mutate and become more virulent as they spread to unregulated markets, experts say.

The occurrence of such diseases is a “numbers game,” said Christian Walzer, executive director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s health program.

“If these markets persist and human consumption of illegal and unregulated wildlife continues, the public will continue to be at increased risk from emerging viruses, which are potentially fatal and cause future pandemic outbreaks,” he said. “These are perfect laboratories to create opportunities for these viruses to appear.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs order of January 21 banned all wildlife transfers from Wuhan. It also called for increased inspections and public awareness of the risks of consumption.

While researchers haven’t yet released a definitive source for this recent outbreak, like many other viruses, they can infect multiple species.

One of the first measures taken by the Wuhan authorities was the closure of the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where 41 of the first cases occurred.

“This is the big black box right now,” said Jon Epstein, epidemiologist at the Ecohealth Alliance.

He was in China during the SARS outbreak and helped global efforts over nearly two decades to find the wild source of this virus, which made over 8,000 sick and killed less than 800. SARS has been associated with various animals, including bats and cat-masked palm civet.

While researchers haven’t yet announced a definitive source for the recent outbreak, like many other viruses, it has found genetic markers in several species.

Bats are known to harbor coronaviruses, but scientists still need to fully understand the new virus and its leap from animal to human.

According to Epstein, the researchers suspect that the Wuhan virus comes from bats, but have not proven it. Before it infected humans, it probably jumped to an unidentified mammal first.

“There is no plausible evidence that snakes are involved in this virus,” said Epstein, referring to recent media speculation that was criticized in a recent Nature article. He and others say it is likely a badger, rat, or raccoon dog species that has been reported to be sold on the Wuhan market.

Action against the illegal wildlife trade and sale continued only about six months after the SARS outbreak ended in mid-2003, Walzer said.

“The solution is simple,” he said. “In the sense that we know where the problem is.”

In cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong there are hardly any markets for gourmets who are looking for “Ye Wei” or “Wild Flavors”.

In the provincial towns and in some parts of Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, those who want to eat such exotic dishes can buy all kinds of creatures: psoriasis, badger, salamander, scorpions, hedgehogs and even wolf pups.

A photo of a vendor’s menu list on the Wuhan market, “Wild Cattle for the Masses”, circulating online showed more than 110 species for sale.

Court records show that authorities in Hubei, the province where Wuhan is located, investigated 250 cases related to wildlife trafficking and poaching in 2019 alone. According to local media reports, an estimated 16,000 wild animals have been hunted by more than 60 million people in the province since 2018.

Hubei is home to Shennongjia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is a habitat of great biodiversity with many rare species, including the cloudy leopard, the golden snub-nosed monkey and the Chinese giant salamander.

Video footage of a conservationist in east China’s Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, who also have a long history of consuming wildlife, showed many species of wildlife designed for control in a market.

In most cases, sellers are registered to sell some unprotected species, usually a limited number of a few, such as: B. rabbits, wild boar and muntjaks, a kind of tiny deer.

Enforcement, however, is “not that strict,” said Tian Jiang Ming of the anti-poaching team. A group of volunteers visiting markets report illegal wildlife sales. The illegal victims are usually hidden in freezers, he said.

“The vendors sell illegally poached animals with these licenses in hand,” he told The Associated Press.

It was only in 2014 that China criminalized the consumption of protected species with a law that provided for a maximum prison term of three years. But it has also allowed commercial breeding of certain species, including tigers – a practice that, according to conservationists, encourages the illegal trade in protected species.

According to Tian Jiang Ming, it is difficult to prosecute because it is difficult to prove that animals have been poached.

“The forest department has to prove that the sellers have poached illegally, but they do not have the investigative resources to find them,” he said.

