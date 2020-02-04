The other Iowa caucus: Trump wins Republican vote

President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the GOP’s Iowa caucuses in the least surprising result of the night.

While Trump’s Democratic rivals faced a tight race, the incumbent won the symbolic vote after fighting against former Massachusetts governor, Bill Weld, and Joe Walsh, representative of Illinois.

Team Trump went to the state for the caucus with the two sons of President Donald Jr. and Eric who held a “Keep Iowa Great” meeting.

Insiders say the president’s re-election team saw the vote as a good opportunity to test the organization of the campaign prior to the November general election.

Donald Trump Jr., who was also accompanied by his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, mocked the left-wing swing of the Democratic Party to Bernie Sanders.

“When I see that the ideals of socialism and communism are actually being pushed – I know we say this as a joke and everyone laughs, but it’s not a joke,” said the 42-year-old.

“Although we have done a lot, there is still a lot to do. Donald Trump is going to do that. “

The rally also included a speech from the president’s campaign leader, Brad Parscale, who told supporters: “We are here to show the American people that this is a real movement.”

The president was sitting outside the vote in the White House. He will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

.