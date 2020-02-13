The Osun government is in favor of the Amotekun Act and is awaiting ratification by Parliament

The government of the State of Osun approved the bill to establish the WNSN (Western Nigeria Security Network), code-named “Operation Amotekun,” on Thursday.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary Ismail Omipindan confirmed approval for journalists in Osogbo, capital of the state of Osun, and added that the measures were taken at an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council.

According to him, the approved bill was immediately forwarded to the State House of Assembly for review and possible ratification.

“The Executive Council had an emergency meeting today to discuss only one point, and that was Amotekun’s bill.

“The Amotekun bill was approved by the State Executive Council and sent to the House of Assembly for further review by the State Council,” said Omipindan in a short message.

We recall that the six governors of the Southwest geopolitical zone recently launched Operation Amotekun as a regional security organization to complement federal security in the region following a series of security breaches.

Meanwhile, the Federation Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, described the outfit as illegal due to the lack of the required law and parliamentary instrument to determine how it works, requiring the step by the governments of the six states to initiate the process of legal framework ,