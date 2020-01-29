The Oscars Set To Pay Tributes to Kobe Bryant

The 92nd Academy Awards are around the corner, and on Tuesday, it was announced that the Academy was planning a special tribute to Kobe Bryant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source revealed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is planning an award for basketball legend at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on February 9th.

Kobe won his first Oscar back in 2018 for his five-minute autobiographical short film “Dear Basketball,” which he co-wrote, produced and translated by the executive.

According to the New York Post, news of the upcoming awards was also confirmed by Oscars broadcaster Randy Thomas. He confirmed the news in an interview on the syndicated radio show, “The Sam Alex Show.”

After announcing Kobe’s shocking passing on Sunday, the Academy thanked him on their Instagram the next day and said, “They doubted a kid would do it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted they could. he won a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make films and he won an Oscar. Like all good artists, Kobe Bryant has proven that skeptics are wrong. “

As mentioned before there were many tribes around Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost in a helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas on Sunday. In addition, many of Kobe’s peers from within the NBA shared some of their fondest memories with him in the wake of the tragedy.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/oscars-ceremonys-sets-kobe-bryant-tribute-1274124

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

