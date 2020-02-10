The Oscars needed parasites The Oscars needed more than parasites

If there has ever been a film called “Best Film” that really deserves every ounce of hype in the area, it’s Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.

Parasite is a masterpiece. The story of the parasitic relationship between two families – one rich and one poor – was unique, completely original, and specific to Korean culture, but the highly anti-capitalist themes of class struggle resonated with audiences worldwide. It is a film that proves that great storytelling transcends language and, above all, like Korea’s other international phenomenon, BTS, the overwhelming popularity of parasites proves that Western media is no longer the pinnacle of pop culture. We live in a globalist society. Pop culture is now global too.

All of this means that Parasite has received all four of its historic Oscars (Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film), making it the first non-English language film to receive the Best Film Award since the Academy first prizes were awarded in 1929. Parasite’s four Oscars linked Bong Joon-ho to Walt Disney for most Oscars won in a single night (except for the fact that the country’s best international feature film is awarded instead of the director / producer). But what is an Oscar worth in a larger cultural context?

Parasite’s Oscar draw will undoubtedly lead to more people looking for it and hopefully plunging into the rest of Bong Joon-ho’s order backlog, which also includes other fantastic films like Snowpiercer and The Host. And of course, anything that leads to more global recognition for a unique creative voice like Bong Joon-ho is a reason to celebrate.

However, it is important to remember that the academy is a systematic sexist and racist organization with a predominantly white male election body that in the past has represented the voices of white male filmmakers above everyone else. The fact that they made the right best picture reputation this year doesn’t change the fact that they didn’t nominate female directors and only nominated a non-white actress, or that they got the green book best last year -Picture It also doesn’t change the fact that the academy, even though it recognized Bong Joon-ho, did not nominate members of the incredibly talented all-Asian cast of Parasite, neither of whom could easily have qualified.

The Oscars lose relevance in public awareness. From boycotts by the media to viewers who simply choose not to tune in, more and more people seem to realize that the Oscars are often nothing more than a masturbation show in which wealthy people maintain and do white hegemony as if for diversity. In a way, the Academy had to honor Parasite Best Picture if it hoped to remain relevant to the audience. After all, Parasite was by far the best film of 2019, far better than anything that came from Western media, and a failure to recognize this would have clearly identified the Academy as overwhelmingly biased.

This is not to say that Parasite’s victory is not a legitimate good for Hollywood’s future. It could be very good. If this victory directs Hollywood to the outside world and actively looks for voices that come from outside the bubble, it would be a major shift in the right direction. However, this is not a guarantee. The danger is that, instead of seeing Parasite’s massive success as an indicator of a profound change in global media consciousness, Hollywood managers could spend the next year endlessly failing western attitudes of “Parasite meets X” and ” Parasite meets X “to reproduce Then write the global cinema from the following year if none of the preparations are successful.

While parasites can increase visibility through the Oscars won, the success of Parasite can never be attributed to the Oscars. Parasite managed this on its own and spread through word of mouth thanks to its incredible artistry and resonance. If Parasite hadn’t won, each subsequent article would focus on how an incredible Korean film was lost to Joker or Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – another aspect of the academy that is becoming increasingly important. If they hoped to stay relevant this year, the Oscars would have to cling to parasites, kind of … well, a parasite.

But does that mean that Hollywood Cinema 2020 will develop in a new direction, or will the next best picture be Green Book 2: Green Books Never Sleep? That will be shown.