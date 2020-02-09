The Oscars Cape by Natalie Portman contains names of female directors who are not nominated

Natalie Portman made more than just a fashion statement on the 2020 Academy Awards.

Along the hem of the structured black cape of the Oscar-winning actress – who effortlessly hung over her shoulders and on top of her black-gold Dior dress – were the names of all female directors many of whom felt they should have been, but not ultimately were nominated for the most prestigious prize in Hollywood.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” she said in the video below, showing her “subtle” tribute.

Among the ladies whose names ran down Portman’s left bankers in the script were Lorena Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” “)), Alma Har’el (” Honey Boy “) and Céline Sciamma (” Portrait of a Lady on Fire “).

The actress is presenting tonight alongside the Oscar nominated actor Timothy Chalamet.

Natalie Portman embroidered her cape Dior with all female directors who were not nominated for #Oscars. View her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

– Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) 10 February 2020

This is now the second time that Portman has made a statement about the lack of female representation of an award show in this specific category.

While presenting the Best Director category during the Golden Globes 2018, the actress said into the microphone: “And here are the fully male nominees.”

“I discussed with some of the women I worked with that they had offered me to present the director category, but I felt uncomfortable because it seemed to exclude some earned nominees,” she told Buzzfeed afterwards. “And how can I pay attention to it without respecting the nominees? Because it’s not their fault and they’ve all done a great job. You don’t want to recognize them. It’s just, why do we recognize the people who are not part of it from this exclusive club? So one of the women advised me to say that, and it felt like I was explaining something that was true. “

Only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director and only one has ever won: Kathryn Bigelow for ‘The Hurt Locker’ from 2009.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

live update

Getty

2020 Academy Awards: every must-see look of the red carpet!