The Oscars are bad, even if they are good

On January 15, 2015, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nomination for the 87th Annual Oscar, a list of artists so ethnically unique that it makes friends look like the United Nations.

Above all, each of the twenty nominated actors was white. Disgruntled social media users quickly banded together under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite of culture commentator April Reign to express the disappointment that at a time when 49% of cinema-goers were colored people, 100% of the nominees were not. The academy did not offer an official answer. The following year, they again nominated twenty white actors. The # OscarsSoWhite movement continued. (It’s worth noting that Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu won both years as a consolation prize for best director.)

But things seemed to have changed by 2017. Seven color actors were nominated. Fences, moonlight and hidden figures were all nominated for the best picture. Then, despite a typo that was almost as suspicious as Iowa’s, Moonlight was recognized as the best film. People’s voices seemed to have been heard.

And then, in 2019, Green Book won. The outrage was palpable. How could this condescending white savior tale win? Have we not left this kind of self-congratulating white story behind us? And yet we are here in 2020 with only two nominated color actors (and two Scaretts Johanssens), an exclusively male director category and – with the exception of Taika Waititi and Bong Joon-Ho – the most nominations for the best pictures I also go to white filmmakers.

Some have speculated that this is an over-correction and that the academy feels that it has done the necessary diversification work. Others believe that it is a cultural regression triggered by the rise of Trumpism. The real answer is much simpler: this has been the plan all along. The Academy has always done that. It’s a multi-year cycle that convinces advanced cinema-goers that the Oscars are relevant, while reassuring their conservative base. And we fall for it every time.

Here’s what it looks like: the academy nominates the usual pabloum for two to five years – mostly white dramas with a high budget (also staged and produced by whites). These films have to be seen already – everyone is talking about them, so you have to see them. In these years, a handful of films with a smaller budget and different casts are nominated to temporarily ward off criticism and to prevent the nominations from being completely homogeneous. These films rarely win the most respected categories – an indie film, for example, could win costume design.

Then comes a special year (or two) in which the Oscars are different. Smaller films with a message are nominated. Various occupations are celebrated. The audience raises a collective eyebrow in contemplative appreciation, as if watching a Super Bowl commercial with an interracial couple. This is followed either by a return to homogeneity or a year of complacency, in which – after temporarily convincing the public to have cured racism or sexism or suddenly understood art – the academy awards highly simplified narratives that mimic the intensity of art films without the nuance.

Take, for example, the early years of the millennium. In 2000 and 2001, only three color actors were nominated, and the large budget gladiator was awarded five prizes in 2001. In 2002, Denzel Washington and Halle Berry were recognized as best actress with numerous nominations for films on a budget such as Gosford Park, In the Bedroom, Mulholland Drive and Monster’s Ball. In 2003 there was only one color actor and few films on a budget that paved the way for that Year of self-congratulations paved the way: Crash and his condescending approach to racial politics were awarded Best Picture in 2004.

This technique is used to suppress not only ethnic diversity, but also gender diversity, advanced politics, and independent filmmakers. These are, of course, interconnected, since those who have been excluded from the gatekeepers of mainstream cinema have historically found a home in independent cinema. In earlier epochs of ethnic ubiquity, it was used to suppress artistic, independent filmmaking – the playbook was written long before #OscarsSoWhite was a new challenge.

When the academy has made progress, it is almost impossible to watch. Halle Berry is still the only colored woman who won the best actress. Only one woman (Kathryn Bigelow in 2009) has ever won the best director (and only five have been nominated). Only three actors of Asian origin (one of them was a woman – Miyoshi Umeki in 1958) and one actor of Arab origin (Rami Malek in 2019) won Oscars for acting. Exactly zero indigenous people have won Oscars for acting.

The problem is: It is impossible to say that the Academy Awards do not matter. A nomination guarantees a longer theater operation, increasing profits and the probability of success for the artists’ future projects. Winning an award offers these benefits in even greater quantities. For this reason there is an Oscar ceremony at all. They are a mechanism by which business people in the film industry can mutually increase their profits.

Money is not the only way to keep us busy. It is the prestige, the reputation, the range. An Oscar-winning film is guaranteed to be seen by a wider audience. Smaller independent films in particular offer the opportunity to reach a part of the population who would never have considered their message or even heard it. Representation is important – we know that this is true. But they know it too. And they know that keeping a limited resource can ensure that it remains valuable and valuable. Marginalized people must be seen – it is too important, even if it is a system that marginalizes them.

Filmmakers who have been excluded from the Hollywood system have long found alternative ways to reach audiences – arthouse theaters, film festivals, and more recently streaming platforms that are less risky and more benefit from the distribution of a diverse range of programs. However, the Academy Awards remain a legitimate monolith that confirms quality across much of America. And again they maintain this status by not only taking care of the middle of the bell curve, but also periodically luring the edges.

The question remains what can be done to break this cycle. Social media shaming and previously strictly formulated blog posts (and before that damned editorials) did not achieve any lasting results, but flowed into the cycle that inspired them. A large-scale boycott is unlikely to occur, which will have a significant impact on advertising revenue. There’s just too much money to make, and a lot of money has to be spent to make sure that every late-night host, news anchor, culture blogger, entertainment reporter, and even politician talks about it.

And so we have to watch because everyone is watching again. This is the tautology that has kept the Oscars current for almost a century. Even worse today: it is not enough to see. Viewers must also keep an ongoing comment on outrage and mediocre jokes on social media that provides a free source of advertising (and ruined Twitter for every abstainer for at least 24 hours). And those who don’t get through the three-hour complacency will read about the winners the next day and make plans to see them while they’re still in the theater.

Non-participation is only for self-preservation. The only way to make a (admittedly slight) difference is to actively support the type of cinema that is suppressed. Buy independent films instead of just watching what’s on Netflix. Share lesser-known films with friends. If you need to see an Oscar winner in the cinemas, buy an entry ticket to a film that was rejected instead, and then sneak in. And do yourself a favor this Sunday: slip into the three-hour commercial and watch Dope, the best film of 2015 (it wasn’t nominated).

