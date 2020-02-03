The Oregon court showed images of two men stabbed to death on the train to protect Muslim teenagers from abuse

A horrifying series of witness videos and surveillance footage catches the outburst of violence and panic sounds after Jeremy Christian’s hatred of anger led to the murder of two people aboard a public train in Oregon in 2017.

Christian is accused of murdering 53-year-old Ricky Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Namkai-Meche and attempting to murder Micah Fletcher, who was 21 at the time of the attack.

He is also accused of second-degree intimidation after his racist, rashed rations against two teenage girls on the train, one of whom was wearing a hijab.

Opening statements in his trial began last week, and the crucial video evidence – rarely seen with so much clarity from various sources in a murder case – was repeatedly shown during the hearings, along with testimonies from the people who filmed the moment or who were caught on the footage.

The trial at Multnomah County Circuit Court is expected to run through February.

In the videos, Mr. Christian is seen in a public MAX train shouting about Muslims, Jews, circumcision and “free speech” and telling passengers that “if you don’t like it, get the f *** out” before he hits Mr. Namkai-Meche’s cell phone and shouts: “Do something, b ****!”

Namkai-Meche and Mr. Fletcher face Christian, who pushes them away. Mr. Fletcher pushes back and sends Mr. Christian in a row of seats against the side of the train and tells him to get off the train.

While Mr. Namkai-Meche grabs his phone from the floor, Mr. Christian can reach for a knife and trigger a quick, deadly attack within 12 seconds, while gruesome passengers try to escape or watch without realizing that Mr. Christian has a knife.

He stabs Mr. Fletcher in his neck, then stabs Namkai-Meche several times and sends him back while he grabs his neck. Mr Best is stabbed in the neck and face before falling on the floor of the train.

Passengers rushed to the victims to exert pressure on their wounds in vain, while the floor of the train was full of blood.

Another man applied a blanket to Mr. Fletcher’s neck as he collapsed against a pole.

One man, identified as George Tschaggeny by the police, can be seen grabbing Mr Best’s backpack and removing his wedding ring on his finger.

While Mr. Christian threatened people with his knife as he walked away from the scene, several people chased the police in his direction, according to witnesses in the process. Alvin Hall testified that he thought Christian was removing the blood from his body, one mile from the train. He said Mr. Christian threatened him and said, “I’m going to do the same to you as I did to those boys” before the police arrived and arrested him.

Mr Christian’s lawyer does not dispute that Mr Christian stabbed the victims, but he said that he acted in self-defense after Mr Fletcher pushed him.

