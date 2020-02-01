Actress Disha Patani usually gives the impression of being an athletic and outgoing girl, but there is a sensitive romantic in the background, who follows what she said recently.

When asked to define love in a recent interview on pinkvilla.com, she replied: “It is very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is for love or love. How can you live without love? ?

Disha Patani: “The only time I feel like a girl is when I’m in a relationship”

For Disha, the first impression is the most important. “I have also fallen in love at first sight. It is very important for me to fall in love. I love the feelings of those butterflies on the first day. If I don’t feel it the first day, I feel like it’s not there. “

True love, he added in the interview, is something that allows him to be in touch with his feminine self. “The only time I feel like a girl is when I am in a relationship. I’m looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl. “

He also revealed the “smallest things he cares about” in love and recalled that “it was a great disaster after my heartbreak.”

According to reports, Disha, who is preparing for the release of her new movie “Malanga on February 7, is dating actor Tiger Shroff, although she has been introverted on the subject in public.

“Malang” stars Disha along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

