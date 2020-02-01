“The only thing that must be taken care of is safety”

Actor Arbaaz Khan welcomed the new policy of the governments of the state of Maharashtra, Mumbai 24 Hours, saying it is a good thing as long as it is in commercial areas and not in residential areas. He also added that the ministries and agencies concerned should take care of the safety of the people after the implementation of the policy.

Arbaaz Khan was interacting with the media in a promotional session of “Sridevi Bungalow” together with his co-actor Priya Prakash Varrier and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in Mumbai.

Arbaaz Khan welcomes the policy of “Mumbai 24 hours”: “The only thing that must be taken care of is security”

Mumbai’s long-awaited nightlife policy came into effect on Sunday with a cautious note, offering an opportunity for people to buy, dine and explore a city that never sleeps throughout the day.

Authorized by the Maharashtra State Cabinet on January 22, the “24 Hour Mumbai” policy allows stores, restaurants and theaters in shopping centers and mills located in non-residential areas to remain open 24 hours a day.

“I think it’s a good thing because now we have to realize that all over the world, there are open places. I feel that the only thing to take care of is the safety and security that comes with having night spots. We have to ask ourselves if we are equipped to That is, otherwise, it is good because we always say that Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. Now, shopping centers and certain places will be open and will not be in residential areas but in commercial areas, then it is fine, “said Arbaaz.

Priya Prakash Varrier became a sensation on social media after his wink on a song from Malayalam’s movie “Oru Adaar Love” went viral. She became a familiar name for her wink.

On the release date of “Sridevi Bungalow”, Arbaaz said: “I don’t have a clear idea about its launch. It won’t take long because we have actually finished filming and this is a promotional song that is happening but I can’t tell you the exact date or month of its release, but it won’t be too long.

“Sridevi Bungalow” is a thriller written and directed by Prasanth Mambully. The film features Aseem Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Mukesh Rishi, Dinesh Lamba and Sandeep Bharadwaj in leading roles.

