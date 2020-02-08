The only Muslim BJP group Usman Patel leaves the party and claims that the party is doing “politics of hate”

The passing of the Citizenship Change Law in December 2019 in parliament has sparked protests in many parts of the country. Patel said the CAA was against the constitution and the Muslims. “I and my friends quit the party’s main membership,” he said. Patel added that he would support ongoing protests against the CAA in various locations.

In January, at least 80 BJP Muslim leaders in Madhya Pradesh resigned from primary membership in protest against the CAA, which was described as a “divisive” measure. The CAA grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who emigrated to India prior to December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in Muslim-dominated Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

BJP Mayor Gopi Nema told the media that BJP had informed all members that the CAA was not against the Muslim community or any other religion. “We also advised them and even provided them with copies of the law. Usman Patel may have quit the party under pressure from his community. “

After his resignation, it is assumed that Patel will join the congress.