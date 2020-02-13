The Ondo University expels six students because of cultism

Six students from Achievers University, Owo, Ondo, were excluded from the facility for allegedly participating in cult-related activities.

The cultists, who were in 300 levels at the private university, were handed over to the police for law enforcement on Thursday shortly after their appearance in front of the disciplinary committee of the school.

The alleged cultists who were punished by management were Awolo David (mass communication), Owolabi James (political science), Oyeniran Temitope (nursing science), Yahaya Mohammed (medical laboratory science) Owolabi Opeyemi (computer science) and Onagoruwa Oyinlola (biochemistry)).

According to the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Ibiyemi, the expulsion was due to the arrogant action of the school students in connection with the investigation of the. Institution.

While Prof. Ibiyemi found that the institution detests culinaryism, he emphasized that the parents of the students concerned were taken away when they were excluded from school.

The Vice Chancellor said: “Your expulsion from the university was based on your participation in cultism after all fair hearings and due process within the framework of the law establishing the institution.

“The six students were no longer students from Achievers University in Owo. Anyone (individual or company) who deals with them as an Achievers student does so at their own risk. “

Prof. Ibiyemi added: “The management of the university has set up an investigation committee to conduct a thorough investigation among the students to identify all other students involved in such an illegal organization.

“With this effort, the University Council and management are showing zero tolerance for cultism at Achievers University, Owo. The university is open to all information relevant to the discipline and proper care of the students. “