A historian of the Renaissance has unearthed the oldest known image of Venice dating from the fourteenth century, showing how, even then, the city of canals seized the imagination of visitors.

Sandra Toffolo, a researcher at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland, found the sketch in a manuscript describing the journey of the Italian pilgrim Niccolo da Poggibonsi in 1346-1350 to Jerusalem that took him through the bustling port city.

“The discovery of this view of the city is of great importance to our understanding of the images of Venice, because it shows that even from a very early age, the city had a great fascination for contemporaries,” Toffolo said in a statement previously published by Saint Andrews this month.

The pen drawing, although quite rudimentary and lacks the linear perspective that was only adopted in the following century during the Renaissance, shows what appears to be a city full of churches, palaces with parapets, canals and even gondolas.

In addition to the Holy Land, da Poggibonsi’s travels also took him to Damascus in Syria and Cairo and Alexandria in Egypt.

The manuscript was probably written shortly after his return to Italy in 1350.

Specialist in the history of the Venetian Renaissance, Toffolo discovered the image in a library in Florence in May while working on a detailed study of Venice, which will be published this year.

Throughout history, the city-state has fascinated visitors, not only for its aquatic mazes of islands, lagoons and canals, but also for its unique architecture and international touch.

At its height during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, Venice was a powerful maritime and financial center, and the city has inspired more contemporary artists and writers, including Thomas Mann, Marcel Proust and Ernest Hemingway.

Only the maps and nautical charts that indicate the city of Venice are prior to the newly discovered drawing.

The oldest map was made around 1130 by Fray Paolino, a Franciscan monk from Venice, according to Saint Andrews.

Toffolo discovered that the original image of the manuscript contained small punctures, suggesting that it had been copied later.

A common copy technique at that time was to sift the dust through the holes in a new surface, thus transferring the image to a new sheet of paper.

Subsequently, Toffolo found other images in manuscripts and later books that were “clearly based on the image of the manuscript in Florence.”

Renaissance art historian Kathryn Blair Moore has written that da Poggibonsi’s manuscript would have been an early example of a new genre of writing, a “pilgrimage guide.”

