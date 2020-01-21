Scientists believe they have identified the precise date on which a meteor hit the Earth and created its oldest preserved impact structure.

The researchers write that the Yarrabubba crater in Western Australia appears to be 200 million years older than its closest challenger.

The site was hit by a meteorite 2,229 million years ago.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The researchers dated the site using technological methods using shocked minerals found in the crater, they wrote in an article recently published in Nature Communications.

Dating such craters can be difficult. The surface of the Earth changes over time, as tectonics and erosion displace the material, making very old craters difficult to identify.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a gas and dust pillar three light years high, filled with jets of incipient gas stars buried inside, was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010.

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie taken on an alien planet, captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of its mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows Tycho’s supernova, a star in our galaxy, the Milky Way

Pot

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever explored, photographed here on January 1, 2019 by a camera in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the galaxy of the Large Magellanic Cloud seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. Space regions like this is where new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

Pot

6/10

The first image of a black hole, captured by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration involving NASA, and launched on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby cluster of Virgo galaxies. This black hole resides about 54 million light years from Earth.

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as shown in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft when it flew over the dwarf planet for the first time in July 2015

NASA / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass ejection as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from a star that is not the Sun.

Pot

9/10

It was believed that the dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes that ran down the surface of Mars were evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that instead they may be formed by flowing sand

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured this photograph of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a gas and dust pillar three light years high, filled with jets of incipient gas stars buried inside, was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010.

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie taken on an alien planet, captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of its mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows Tycho’s supernova, a star in our galaxy, the Milky Way

Pot

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever explored, photographed here on January 1, 2019 by a camera in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the galaxy of the Large Magellanic Cloud seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. Space regions like this is where new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

Pot

6/10

The first image of a black hole, captured by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration involving NASA, and launched on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby cluster of Virgo galaxies. This black hole resides about 54 million light years from Earth.

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as shown in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft when it flew over the dwarf planet for the first time in July 2015

NASA / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass ejection as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from a star that is not the Sun.

Pot

9/10

It was believed that the dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes that ran down the surface of Mars were evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that instead they may be formed by flowing sand

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured this photograph of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

In the past, pieces have been found that have been expelled from impacts that appear to have more than two billion years in parts of Australia and Africa. But the impact craters from which they would have emerged could not be identified.

Scientists now say they have accurately dated the Yarrabubba crater, giving a specific age for the impact structure long considered one of the oldest in the world.

The meteorite hit the Earth 2,229 million years ago, roughly five million years ago, the researchers said.

read more

At that time, in the same region, glaciers would have formed and the Earth was largely covered with ice. The simulations suggest that if the meteorite that formed the crater hit a layer of continental ice, it would have thrown up to 5,000 billion kilograms of water vapor into the atmosphere.

That could have fundamentally changed the Earth’s climate, scientists say. It could even have created a greenhouse effect that ended the period known as “Snowball Earth” that covered our planet when the meteorite arrived.

“Yarrabubba, which is between Sandstone and Meekatharra in downtown WA, had been recognized as an impact structure for many years, but its age was not well determined,” said Chris Kirkland of the University of Curtin, one of the authors of the study.

“We now know that the Yarrabubba crater was made just at the end of what is commonly known as the Early Snowball Land, a time when the atmosphere and oceans evolved and became more oxygenated and when rocks deposited on many continents recorded glacial conditions. “

.